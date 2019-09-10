As Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Share Price Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.33 Million; The Hershey Company (HSY) Shares Rose While Northstar Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.24 Million

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 55,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 463,845 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, up from 408,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Thermon Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 2,933 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR)

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 65.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 10,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 5,700 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 16,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $154.45. About 195,934 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 17/05/2018 – HSY BOOSTING PRODUCTION FOR HERSHEY’S, REESE’S & KIT KAT BRANDS

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,754 shares to 589,944 shares, valued at $30.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 27,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,278 shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) or 33,900 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). D E Shaw & holds 0% or 85,865 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 42,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Fenimore Asset Mgmt owns 0.48% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 542,084 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na stated it has 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Stephens Ar reported 10,717 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Broadview Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc owns 1,075 shares. 515,570 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America De. Victory Cap accumulated 14,220 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $195,420 activity. $8,455 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) was bought by NESSER JOHN T III on Friday, June 14. Another trade for 1,400 shares valued at $29,890 was bought by Pribble James. FIX ROGER L also bought $49,725 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $334.28M for 24.13 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $1.53M worth of stock or 10,000 shares.