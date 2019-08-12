As Thermon Group Holdings (THR) Share Price Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.98 Million; First Republic Bank (FRC) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 124,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 345,008 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 469,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 113,422 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 21,129 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 672,040 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares to 5,034 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 19.18 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,455 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Broadview Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 552,105 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 533,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 11,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt holds 14,220 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 12,433 shares. First Mercantile owns 8,763 shares. Wellington Group Llp owns 3.74M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 345,008 shares stake. Northern holds 700,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio.