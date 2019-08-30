As Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) Stock Value Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $356,880; Thornburg Investment Management Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Holding

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 154,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.57 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $227.42. About 1.86M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 14,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 63,397 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 48,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 76,918 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:THR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Thermon Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermon Completes Acquisition of CCI Thermal Technologies Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 03, 2017.

