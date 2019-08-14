As Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Millennium Management Raised Its Position; As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stock Rose, Carmignac Gestion Upped by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 175,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 967,376 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 791,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 501,948 shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) by 1661.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 201,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 213,590 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 12,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $702.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 110,726 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 44,573 shares to 574,610 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 46,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,016 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $58,180 activity. FIX ROGER L bought $49,725 worth of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.02% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 1.74 million shares. Van Berkom Inc invested in 2.09% or 2.69 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt owns 154,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 39,378 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 515,570 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 19,602 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 552,105 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Citadel Advisors Limited Company accumulated 49,586 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 533,588 shares. First Mercantile Trust Comm accumulated 8,763 shares. Art Advsrs Llc accumulated 8,495 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 447,500 shares to 882,919 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 490,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Graftech International Ltd.