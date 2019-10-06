As Thermo Fisher (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, World Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $866,401; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tdam Usa Has Decreased Its Position

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Corp (TMO) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 24,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28M, up from 21,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70M shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 4,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,098 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, down from 26,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $786.37 million for 17.00 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.