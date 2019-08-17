As Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Its Position by $653,016; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Rose, Discovery Capital Management Raised by $38.24 Million Its Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37 million, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 921,306 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 17,000 shares to 612,900 shares, valued at $42.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 551,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Field & Main Commercial Bank stated it has 2,515 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust owns 1,871 shares. Pennsylvania-based First has invested 0.77% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kames Cap Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 4,117 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Inc owns 34,913 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Charter Tru owns 0.62% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 18,760 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments has invested 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Keybank Association Oh reported 584,285 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Wafra reported 0.97% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 2,106 shares. Moreover, Lathrop Invest has 5.45% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 66,895 shares. Cypress Grp has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hudson Valley Invest Adv accumulated 2.59% or 38,994 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 5,685 shares.

