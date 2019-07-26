As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Holding by $724,542; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Stake by $697,851

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 2,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,319 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44 million, down from 80,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $290.59. About 1.17M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.06. About 1.17 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 733,017 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 225,302 shares. Grimes And has 1,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 3.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Burney reported 2,028 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 784 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 40,900 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc has invested 1.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 6,292 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Company Inc has 86,923 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 93,284 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.09% or 5,685 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc invested in 0.32% or 35,950 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 114,129 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Wheatland Advsr Incorporated.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,254 shares to 24,070 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 39,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Partners Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,052 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pinnacle reported 12,280 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.48% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Everence Cap invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreno Evelyn V invested in 7,153 shares. Financial Counselors reported 7,649 shares. 3,520 were accumulated by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Hikari Tsushin holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,400 shares. Parthenon Lc holds 4,700 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Advisors invested 0.43% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Godsey And Gibb Assoc owns 2,370 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 3.16% or 54,245 shares. First Natl has 0.55% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Duncker Streett, Missouri-based fund reported 1,677 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.96 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.