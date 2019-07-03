As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Its Stake by $1.28 Million; Redmile Group Holding In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Boosted

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,477 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 94,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

