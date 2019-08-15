As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose While Cibc World Markets Boosted Its Position

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 58,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.67 million, up from 155,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 1.82M shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 15,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 93,386 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, up from 78,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 3.62 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,334 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il reported 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Van Eck Assocs reported 212,267 shares. E&G Advsr Lp has 0.28% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,400 shares. 2,256 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prns. Numerixs Techs accumulated 24,228 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,688 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.04% or 12,588 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 303,228 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 18,880 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 815,017 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 1,951 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 18,109 shares to 36,734 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 16,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,772 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 8,475 shares to 91,737 shares, valued at $22.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 286,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,227 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).