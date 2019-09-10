As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Reliant Investment Management Decreased by $1.21 Million Its Holding; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $292.02. About 1.46 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 61,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 388,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98M, down from 449,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 1.06M shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 25.35 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Ltd Partnership stated it has 157,520 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. 7,647 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 2,106 shares. Monetary Management Gru invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Intact Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 2,100 shares. 35,146 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il accumulated 76,171 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 0.62% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Consulta Limited stated it has 1.63% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advsr Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 55,876 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited accumulated 5,410 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Friess Associates Llc reported 84,784 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 2.25% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18 million for 11.82 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 20,312 shares to 72,030 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 88,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,678 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 7,558 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 33,556 shares. Penn has 0.15% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). California Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Tcw Gru owns 0.09% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 250,000 shares. Prudential Public Lc invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Advisors Mgmt Llc reported 386,792 shares. Eii Capital Management Inc holds 49,669 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. 18,438 are owned by Lpl Ltd. Cohen & Steers, New York-based fund reported 3.47 million shares. 6,374 were reported by Hightower Advisors Lc. Principal Financial Gru owns 27,142 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 1,434 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 7,897 shares in its portfolio.