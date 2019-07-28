As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Pitcairn Company Raised Stake by $707,616; Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Price Declined

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,107 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 18,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 7,266 are owned by Ameritas Prtnrs. Moreover, C Gp Holdings A S has 7.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.22 million shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 1.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 236,287 shares. Everence, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,201 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 884 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 494,823 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca), a California-based fund reported 4,264 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 13,551 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management has 13,275 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 3,810 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc holds 58,559 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 230 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dsc Advisors Lp reported 868 shares.

