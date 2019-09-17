As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Upped Position; Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Radius Health (RDUS) Stake by $480,000; Share Value Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 632,932 shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 13,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 100,320 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.46 million, up from 87,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 668,459 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 76,902 shares to 477,196 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 108,303 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 39,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs holds 0.14% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 131,002 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 529,858 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 205,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 190,800 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Lp holds 1.24 million shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Moreover, Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 317,860 are held by Great Lakes Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers owns 66,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.07% or 107,519 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 5,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0% or 43,743 shares.

