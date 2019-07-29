As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Holder Westwood Management Cut by $819,000 Its Position; As United Contl Hldgs (Put) (UAL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Trimmed by $3.14 Million Its Position

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,461 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79M, down from 210,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 1.27M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Put) (UAL) by 79.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, down from 49,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.68 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES REMAINS CONFIDENT IN EXISTING FINL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q PRASM +2.7%; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates United’s 2018-1 Class B Certificates; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 08/03/2018 – United Reports February 2018 Operational Performance; 24/05/2018 – United Continental appoints first female board chair

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Limited Liability reported 7,619 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Covington Capital reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Atria Invs Lc stated it has 8,019 shares. Sound Shore Inc Ct reported 2.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,184 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 95 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 12,460 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Mngmt owns 2,132 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,200 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 30,000 shares. 1,570 were reported by Loeb Prns Corp. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Llc has 0.76% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 7,153 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.93 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc reported 36,704 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 300 shares. Nwi Mngmt LP holds 0.78% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 375,000 shares. Victory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 72,092 shares. 1.41 million are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Cumberland Advisors owns 0.32% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 11,500 shares. Bank Of America De accumulated 1.32M shares. Federated Pa holds 261,172 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Korea Inv Corp invested in 107,884 shares. Element Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Fiera Cap invested in 14,402 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc reported 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Glendon Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 16,052 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (Call) (NYSE:DHR) by 16,900 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (Call) (NASDAQ:FITB) by 41,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA).