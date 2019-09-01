As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Advisors Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.70 Million; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Cypress Funds Has Upped by $6.64 Million Its Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 6,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 86,527 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, down from 92,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17M shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – SENATE COMMERCE CMTE CHAIRMAN JOHN THUNE TALKS FB ON CNBC; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Data-Access Restriction ‘to Prevent Other Kinds of Abuse’; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 13,439 shares to 58,712 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Du (MUI) by 32,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.58% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fca Tx owns 2,000 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research has 1,300 shares. Paloma Partners Co reported 3,866 shares. David R Rahn & Assoc Incorporated holds 7,380 shares. Capital Int Invsts reported 0.31% stake. California-based Capital Planning Advsrs has invested 1.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Com, a Utah-based fund reported 214,340 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,197 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Horrell Cap owns 300 shares. 1,237 are owned by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 148,750 shares. The Washington-based Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has invested 0.36% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

