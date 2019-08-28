As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Sta Wealth Management Raised Holding; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreased by $302,400 Its Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.06. About 1.18M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 14.35 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.