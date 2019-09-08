As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.83 Million; Columbia Asset Management Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 41,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 48,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 11,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 907,328 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

