As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alleghany Has Increased Its Stake; Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Boosted Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35 million, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $276.62. About 763,199 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.67M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 66,833 shares traded or 51.02% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Comerica State Bank accumulated 0% or 9,464 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech holds 4,679 shares. Principal Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wedge L LP Nc invested in 0.01% or 29,030 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 56,452 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 174,000 shares. Victory Cap holds 0% or 9,193 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 67,573 shares. 2,789 were accumulated by Fmr Lc.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $243.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Co has 6,268 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company has 7,473 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 7,647 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co owns 0.84% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 196,742 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 0.03% or 14,513 shares. Amica Retiree Med invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cypress Group invested in 0.05% or 830 shares. Kistler has 81 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 0.98% or 51,403 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 18,373 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 1,050 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 699,166 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Andra Ap accumulated 0.2% or 24,900 shares. Tcw Grp accumulated 0.09% or 35,648 shares.

