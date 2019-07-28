As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Holder 1St Source Bank Lowered Stake by $338,247; Criteo S A (CRTO) Valuation Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Stake by $1.18 Million

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 25,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 1.27 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 237,092 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 3.09 million shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 0.25% or 23,357 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 581,382 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,751 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 19,487 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 2.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 30 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 4.2% or 371,017 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 38,967 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northpointe Ltd Llc owns 7,619 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,238 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 8,099 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Group holds 0.05% or 830 shares in its portfolio. 75,647 are owned by Utah Retirement.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares to 133,037 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.19 million for 20.10 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,450 shares to 96,395 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 87,311 shares. 100 are owned by Clean Yield Group. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 668 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.03% or 5,895 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.58% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 36,192 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Millennium Lc has 284,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Finance holds 2,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 133,346 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Co has 143,567 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.