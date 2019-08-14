As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, Eminence Capital LP Increased Its Holding by $3.42 Million; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lifted Its Position

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 583,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.81 million, up from 571,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.71 million shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 8,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 707,984 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53 million, up from 699,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.67M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

