As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose, David R Rahn & Associates Upped Position by $510,510; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Its Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Holding by $16.09 Million; Share Price Declined

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 255,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.53M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 136,195 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.1. About 364,774 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterneck Capital Lc has 0.77% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dsm Cap Ptnrs Ltd invested in 660,871 shares. Smith Moore Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 2.36M are held by Baillie Gifford And Com. Broderick Brian C invested in 1,156 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 8,004 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Personal Fincl holds 15,677 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.74% or 26,086 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 0.82% or 5,942 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 111,500 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Addenda Inc holds 57,162 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 0.42% or 9,625 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,079 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank owns 2,659 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,049 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $240.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 93,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).