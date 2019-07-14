As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Reliant Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $1.21 Million; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Position in Devon Energy New (DVN) Has Cut by $597,370

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 19,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 696,641 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99M, down from 715,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 4.78M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 5,930 shares to 54,018 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 28,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 255,125 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 397,580 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 5,796 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mitchell Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 5.44% or 162,025 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt owns 1.39M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 6,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.57% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 114,551 are held by Lincluden Mngmt. 1.46M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ameriprise Finance has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.49M shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Factory Mutual invested in 415,200 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 6,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Llc owns 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 62,529 shares.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.44M for 14.62 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldgs accumulated 4,528 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Arete Wealth Llc reported 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Qs Ltd accumulated 15,896 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Da Davidson Company has invested 0.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Argi Invest Serv Llc holds 0.01% or 736 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,203 shares. Eastern Retail Bank invested in 1,871 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj owns 3,495 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.21% or 77,523 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp owns 8,811 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 8,090 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 8,089 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3.09 million shares.

