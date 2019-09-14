As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.50 Million; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Raised Its Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 8,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,763 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, down from 29,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 2.76 million shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC REV. PASSENGER MILES INCREASED 5.7%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 2.0 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 21/03/2018 – Mesa Airlines Announces Career Path Program for Pilots With United Airlines; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS TEAMS URGENTLY WORKING TO GET SYSTEMS BACK ONLINE; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS HAWAII FLIGHTS OPERATING NORMALLY

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) by 88,035 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $56.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Plc (Adr) (NYSE:DEO).

