As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding; Addenda Capital Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $764,784; Share Price Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 10,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 87,857 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 77,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 100,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fincl Counselors has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 439 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 18,373 shares. 38,994 were reported by Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.44% or 569,403 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V reported 0.16% stake. Hayek Kallen Invest invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sva Plumb Wealth Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 815 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com reported 2,058 shares. Woodstock stated it has 17,440 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) reported 98,106 shares. Weitz Inv Inc has 1.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 105,000 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 2.7% or 41,501 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,640 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $108.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

