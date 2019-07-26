As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Rose, Schnieders Capital Management Has Upped by $459,800 Its Stake

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 70,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $288.48. About 408,068 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.60 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.85% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Peddock Capital Limited Company invested in 1.32% or 8,918 shares. Greystone Managed Inc invested in 43,628 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 0.12% or 2,303 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). National Registered Invest Advisor Inc has invested 0.93% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Endurance Wealth Management holds 2.82% or 62,841 shares. 1,050 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hartford Inv Management reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 735 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.32% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Robecosam Ag accumulated 371,017 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 221,508 shares to 592,485 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.