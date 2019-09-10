As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Trimmed Its Position by $507,350; Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Lowered Holding by $24.83 Million

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 3,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 5,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $292.02. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (TECD) by 46.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 243,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 281,985 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, down from 525,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 328,316 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 25.35 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.42% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 13,850 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mai Cap Mgmt reported 2,281 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parkside Bancorp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gradient Limited Liability accumulated 870 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Communication holds 22,770 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Horizon Investment Service Ltd Com reported 2.92% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 5,685 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 100,321 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 640,447 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com holds 2.51% or 207,237 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TECD, NUE – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Investing In Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data wants to help shorten contract procurement cycles with new program – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 230,234 shares to 572,433 shares, valued at $21.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 78,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY).