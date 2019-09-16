As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Wesbanco Bank Has Trimmed Its Position; Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position by $3.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 6,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,459 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, down from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.08M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 13,650 shares to 43,550 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 157,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.84 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

