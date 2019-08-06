As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Increased Stake; S&Co Continues to Hold Holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.84. About 2.11 million shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 26,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 235,872 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.56 million, up from 209,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.46. About 2.05M shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 7,024 shares to 22,476 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,302 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).