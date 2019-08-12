As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.83 Million; Soros Fund Management Has Upped Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding by $21.79 Million

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 41,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 48,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $275.36. About 276,739 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 227.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 660,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50M, up from 289,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 32,686 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

