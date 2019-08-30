As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cut Its Position; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake Maintained by Tdam Usa Inc

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $9.71 during the last trading session, reaching $285.77. About 1.77 million shares traded or 23.36% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 226.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 55,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 79,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 24,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.84. About 936,405 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.81 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,882 shares to 91,115 shares, valued at $34.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,882 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

