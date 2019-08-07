As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased by $46.77 Million Its Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 171,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.90 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $274.42. About 436,139 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 3.71M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $470.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.82 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

