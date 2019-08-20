As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Reliant Investment Management Cut by $1.21 Million Its Stake; Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Rose While Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 17,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.48M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.99. About 1.30 million shares traded or 153.41% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $276.22. About 865,525 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,314 shares to 392,941 shares, valued at $699.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 94,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,851 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

