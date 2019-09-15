As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Quadrant Capital Management Lowered Position; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Value Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Trimmed Position by $310,128

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 171,640 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.88M, down from 173,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.73. About 690,914 shares traded or 61.04% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 12,190 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 14,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.84 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29 million for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 207,510 shares to 263,800 shares, valued at $46.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Cp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 145,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).