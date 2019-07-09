As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.17 Million; Kornitzer Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Shares Declined

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 30.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 64,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,677 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.07M, down from 210,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 2.46M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 7,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, down from 62,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $297.02. About 523,006 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,140 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 14,742 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv invested 2.59% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advisor Prns Ltd holds 0.44% or 12,667 shares. Moreover, Dsm Cap Ltd Co has 2.67% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 660,871 shares. Birch Hill Invest Limited Com has 8,570 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.41% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 11,999 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 729,227 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department reported 2,770 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And Associate owns 33,716 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Strs Ohio invested 0.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.75 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,119 were reported by Alyeska Inv Grp Inc Ltd Partnership. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 257,991 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc invested in 2,936 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 319 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Foundation invested in 0.02% or 2,009 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc holds 16,196 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.6% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 16 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 284,635 shares. Pictet Asset holds 1.14M shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd invested in 39,428 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 734 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 322,839 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Weaver Amy E also sold $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $727,779 were sold by Benioff Marc. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082 on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $29,214 was sold by Conway Craig.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 48,185 shares to 55,115 shares, valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 11,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 425.31 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.