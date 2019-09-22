As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Trimmed by $1.26 Million Its Stake; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 85,170 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.01M, down from 89,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.67M shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, down from 200,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.18M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $637.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,137 shares to 113,541 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 29,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares to 127,191 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

