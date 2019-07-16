As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Northstar Asset Management Lowered by $354,900 Its Stake; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Dudley & Shanley Cut Position by $386,144

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09 million, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 700,811 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 30,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 1.68M shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.09 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares to 82,194 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,849 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 23.85 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.