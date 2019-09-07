As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Position; Boeing Co Com Com (BA) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $546,735

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Com (BA) by 205% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 98,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 149,360 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.88 million, up from 50,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (NYSE:GME) by 30,300 shares to 62,650 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 166,907 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth accumulated 265 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Madrona Ser Ltd Llc accumulated 858 shares. Moreover, Nokota LP has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,799 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Lc owns 45,137 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 1.62% or 31,447 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.36% or 1,800 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Compton Mngmt Ri owns 7,098 shares. Birch Hill Invest Llc has 4,537 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.34% stake. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 17,199 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe And Communications has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 678,376 were reported by Epoch Inv Prtn.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc Inc reported 1,249 shares stake. Green Valley Investors Ltd holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 162,974 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 1.01 million shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc owns 18,950 shares. Jennison Associate Limited has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). National Inv Serv Wi accumulated 11,403 shares. First Merchants has 1,350 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 72,354 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.36% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lsv Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Company stated it has 64,941 shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 380 are held by Hanson Doremus. Btim Corp reported 1,019 shares.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put) by 23,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $21.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 86,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,404 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (Call).