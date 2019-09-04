As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Holder Private Advisor Group Lifted Stake; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Holder Whittier Trust Co Trimmed Position by $702,506

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,373 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 15,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $285.65. About 835,303 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 373,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.24M, down from 378,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.65. About 3.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,739 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 13.06 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.84% or 38.60M shares. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 1.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 17,312 were reported by Court Place Advisors Limited Liability. Edgemoor Advisors Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 12,871 shares. 72,591 were accumulated by Eagle Global Ltd. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.04M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Davidson Investment, Montana-based fund reported 128,425 shares. Garde Cap holds 0.07% or 2,868 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2.26% or 29,815 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 6,217 shares. Van Strum Towne holds 38,224 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 6.32M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,178 shares to 71,915 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 14,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Barc Captl Etf (SCPB).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,289 shares to 247,961 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,994 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

