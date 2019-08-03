As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Boosted Stake by $526,890; Sphera Funds Management LTD Lowered Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by $9.17 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 66.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 155,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 77,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 330,722 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 16,456 shares to 75,625 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).