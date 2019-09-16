As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Franklin Elec (FELE) Holding by $305,500

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $296.4. About 325,285 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (FELE) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 79,786 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 73,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Franklin Elec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 38,361 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC – REPRESENTS AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1075 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FELE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 32.65 million shares or 0.95% less from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Inc Nv has invested 0.09% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) or 159,970 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc stated it has 78,670 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 120 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 59,748 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 54,424 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Invesco has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,108 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). American Century has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 1,690 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 27,411 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,946 shares to 112,780 shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,135 shares, and cut its stake in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,906 shares to 47,504 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,186 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bainco Invsts holds 1.03% or 22,338 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0.73% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). National Investment Serv Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,707 shares. 12,859 were reported by Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc. Dsm Capital Prtn Llc invested in 1.84% or 429,347 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Lc has 35,516 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,550 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fil Limited invested in 477,830 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Piedmont Invest stated it has 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.81% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Bancshares has 0.86% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 0.87% or 4,864 shares in its portfolio.