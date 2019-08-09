As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Stake by $2.18 Million; Greenwood Gearhart Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $352,782 as Shares Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 546,322 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 7,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 240,234 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.76 million, down from 248,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $278.85. About 87,925 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J says jury rejects baby powder/cancer claim – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 39,050 shares to 274,893 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).