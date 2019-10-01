As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Oakbrook Investments Lifted Stake by $791,100; Salem Investment Counselors Has Decreased Kellogg Co (K) Position as Share Value Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 23,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 80,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 1.80M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,625 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 16,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 1.44M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 12,560 shares to 25,561 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,887 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 96,296 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Conning has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited holds 0.19% or 4,183 shares. Proshare Advsrs has 53,950 shares. Northeast Consultants has 0.36% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hillsdale Investment Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Of Virginia Va stated it has 798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amp Investors Limited accumulated 227,727 shares. Next Fincl Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,526 shares. Illinois-based Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited has invested 3.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Finemark Bankshares And Tru has 0.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Bank Of America De holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6.83M shares. Fil holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 477,830 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 7,321 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton holds 0.91% or 294,116 shares. Da Davidson And reported 24,214 shares stake. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 43,692 shares stake. Boston Family Office invested in 0.13% or 23,770 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 14,049 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Principal Group accumulated 0.02% or 371,566 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 6,224 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 73,912 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Incorporated reported 139 shares stake. 723 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 40,076 shares. 545,784 are held by Bridgewater Associate Lp. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 66,809 shares.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.39M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,124 shares to 75,073 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).