As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Boston Family Office Increased by $1.37 Million Its Position; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Cut Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $3.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 4,426 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 10,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $595.37. About 227,067 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,618 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 31,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $285.61. About 1.43 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,870 shares to 35,970 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,310 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).