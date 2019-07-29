As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Value Rose, Alta Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $16.10 Million; Torray Upped Its Albemarle (ALB) Position

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 58,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.67M, up from 155,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 1.27 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program

Torray Llc increased its stake in Albemarle (ALB) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 17,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,236 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, up from 132,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Albemarle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,563 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,335 shares to 268,670 shares, valued at $41.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 286,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,227 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

