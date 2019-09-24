As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Increased Stake; Arista Networks (ANET) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Raised Holding by $135.02 Million

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 1,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 43,246 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70M, up from 41,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $285.85. About 815,892 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 2607.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 521,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 541,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.54M, up from 19,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $238.37. About 357,933 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 567,604 shares to 990,728 shares, valued at $113.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 210,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53M shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,566 shares to 2,202 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,068 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).