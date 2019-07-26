As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Reliant Investment Management Trimmed Stake; Fil LTD Has Trimmed Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding by $3.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 79,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,011 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 248,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 621,279 shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $290.59. About 1.17 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 5,850 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 8,267 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 301,600 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.22% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Navellier Associates has 15,618 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 255,926 shares. Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 25 shares. Walthausen Comm Limited Liability Corporation owns 95,980 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 124,034 were accumulated by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Barclays Public Limited has 55,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Virtu Fincl Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.14 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $127.87M for 9.02 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 932,763 shares to 6.34M shares, valued at $50.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 639,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $369,030 activity.

