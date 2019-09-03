As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $332,514; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Investment House Has Raised Stake

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 12,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 215,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 203,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 57,587 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 58,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17 million shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 10,200 shares to 111,292 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,020 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).