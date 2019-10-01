As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Lowered by $581,605 Its Stake; As Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Market Value Rose, Walthausen & Company Has Lifted by $816,361 Its Stake

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 74,094 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76 million, down from 76,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $287.48. About 1.65M shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 116,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 756,613 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 639,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 249,139 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.95 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 135,320 shares to 170,227 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,363 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

