As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Stock Price Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Upped Holding by $1.05 Million

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $275. About 819,913 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.0999 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1001. About 95,331 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MILLION AND $90 MILLION; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 10/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE PARTNERSHIP’S 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY: ALL 11.5% SR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021 REDEEMED

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,334 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 102,342 shares. Gradient Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 142,201 shares. Gp One Trading Lp owns 426,601 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 122,302 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Pcl reported 75,752 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 13,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc holds 1.67% or 3.53 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 55,765 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Inc invested in 11,578 shares. Citigroup reported 387,785 shares. Stifel Corp has 14,576 shares.

