As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $624,676; Brave Asset Management Position In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Upped

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $214.95. About 1.61M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 07/03/2018 – Advent to seek buyer for conveyor belt firm Ammeraal Beltech; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 08/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – BURBERRY GROUP: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS NO SHARE REPURCHASES SEEN FOR SECOND QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MAKE $200M IN PROFIT ON 1 DAY THIS FEB: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 06/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1 Billion Bankers Are Benchmark in Asia’s Wealth Race

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 119,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.08 million, up from 117,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.66. About 945,420 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 5,608 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pension Service owns 387,882 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 286,650 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 46,815 shares. Stanley has 24,514 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Goldentree Asset Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 125,367 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 19,450 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. New York-based Bbr Partners Ltd Llc has invested 3.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Street reported 20.81 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25.54 million shares. Glob Endowment Management LP accumulated 0.04% or 2,040 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,737 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,014 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bristol John W & Ny has 320,099 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B, New York-based fund reported 20,632 shares. 322,892 are owned by Montag & Caldwell Ltd. Argi Svcs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,133 shares. 15,629 were reported by Hills Retail Bank. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 95,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. S R Schill & Assocs reported 1,967 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Ltd Company invested in 5,326 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division accumulated 1,414 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 59,956 are held by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc reported 1.91% stake. Private Co Na holds 3,273 shares.