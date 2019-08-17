As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, David R Rahn & Associates Has Boosted Position; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Icahn Carl C Has Cut Its Holding by $105.02 Million

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 5.19 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66M, down from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 1.14M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 24,316 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,194 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 1,087 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.18% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 19,655 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 4 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 10,575 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corp holds 0.01% or 3,680 shares. Gabelli Funds has 143,528 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp owns 0.18% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 22,050 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 23 shares. The Israel-based Psagot House Limited has invested 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amalgamated State Bank has 19,223 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company accumulated 51,064 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of stock was bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.